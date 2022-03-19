Woman killed fleeing officers in Nipomo, involved in previous chase

March 19, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

California Highway Patrol officers identified the 28-year-old woman who was killed Thursday morning while fleeing officers near Nipomo as Jessica Moreno. This was not the Santa Maria woman’s first high-speed chase.

In 2017, a resident caught Moreno and Luis Garcia burglarizing a home. The pair then fled in a stolen vehicle, before leading officers on a high-speed chase in Santa Maria.

At the time, Moreno was charged with burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drugs and paraphernalia, and possession of stolen property

On Thursday morning, with Guadalupe police officers in pursuit, Moreno fled southbound on Bonita School Road near Nipomo. While attempting a curve in the road, Moreno lost control of her car and crashed into a telephone pole.

Moreno died at the scene. CHP officers are conducting an investigation into the fatal crash.

