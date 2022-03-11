Grover Beach increasing remodeling and building permit costs

March 11, 2022

By Karen Velie

For the first time in 20 years, the City of Grover Beach is increasing new building permit fees up to 65% to cover costs including hiring competent inspectors, the city announced on Thursday.

“The city’s goal in updating the building permit fees is to provide equity in the market and modernize a 20-year-old process,” said Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee. “This allows us to continue providing for experienced and trusted building inspection services which accelerates project completion for residents and contractors.”

Prior to the increase, the fees did not cover the cost of building inspection services, with expenditures typically exceeding revenues by $86,000 a year, according to a press release.

Fee updates include:

Most simple permits for items such as replacing a water heater or a new roof are slated to increase by $40 to $60 each.

Permits for building a 2,000 square foot home will increase by $500, while a 500 square foot unit will cost an additional $600.

If you want to remodel a 400 square foot area, permit costs will increase by $1,200.

And while most permitting cost have increased, fees for remodeling a kitchen and bath together dropped by $150, while a bathroom remodel permit dropped $200.

Loading...