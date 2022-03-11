Shooter fires multiple rounds at vehicle on Highway 101 in Atascadero

March 11, 2022

By RICHARD BASTIAN

A shooter in a white BMW fired three bullets at a white pickup truck on Highway 101 in Atascadero on Thursday afternoon. No one was injured during the shooting.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., the southbound pickup truck was exiting the Santa Barbara Road offramp when a white BMW pulled up to the left side of the truck. Someone in the front passenger seat of the BMW then fired three shots at the truck.

On round hit the truck’s driver side door, though none of the three occupants inside were injured. The BMW then left the scene.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigation the shooting with assistance from the Atascadero Police Department.

By: Delaney White

Posted at 6:07 AM, Mar 11, 2022

and last updated 6:08 AM, Mar 11, 2022

At around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday a shooting reportedly took place along Hwy 101 near the southbound Santa Barbara Rd. off ramp.

Law enforcement performed a traffic break, closing lane 2 of the freeway, to slow traffic in order to search for evidence—mainly shell casings.

The southbound off-ramp and on-ramp were shut down temporarily for the investigation and reopened around 6:25 p.m.

“We had a white Chevrolet work [pickup] truck, driving south on the U.S. 101, and [it] was exiting the Santa Barbara Road off ramp,” said Templeton CHP Officer, Jose Meza.

A white BMW pulled up to the left side of the car and fired three shots.

“One shot struck the driver side door. There were three occupants in the white truck. None of them were hit, so no injuries,” said Meza.

Recent Stories from ksby.com

Recent Stories from ksby.com

