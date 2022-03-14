Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County burns 100 acres

March 13, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Fueled by gusty winds, the Hollister Fire, which is burning in the Gaviota Coast area of Santa Barbara County, has scorched 100 acres. As of Sunday afternoon, the fire is 20% contained.

On Saturday, the blaze ignited in a canyon near Hollister Ranch, a gated subdivision. Evacuation orders for 30 homes in the area were reduced to warnings on Sunday afternoon.

Strong, erratic winds pushed the fire as it consumed 100 acres of dry brush, said Daniel Bertucelli, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“This fire behavior is not typical of a fire in March,” Bertrucelli said on Twitter.

The National Weather Service issued wind advisories for areas near Gaviota and Refugio through 3 a.m. on Monday, with winds of 20 to 35 mph.

