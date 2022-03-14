Man shot and killed in parking lot in Santa Maria

March 14, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

One man was shot and killed in a parking lot outside a business in Santa Maria on Sunday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a caller reported a shooting outside a business on the 1900 block of S. Broadway. Officers arrived to find a deceased man in the parking lot. His name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

Further information about the shooting is not currently available.

Santa Maria police detectives are investigating the shooting, the 24th this year in the city. Officers are asking anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting to call (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277.

Loading...