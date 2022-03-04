Passenger shot in alleged Highway 101 road rage incident near Orcutt
March 4, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A gunman shot a passenger in a vehicle Thursday night in an apparent road rage incident on Highway 101 near Orcutt. [KSBY]
The apparent road rage incident involved two vehicles on Highway 101 near Clark Avenue. At about 10:40 p.m., a person inside one of the vehicles shot into the other vehicle, allegedly striking a passenger in the shoulder.
CHP officials say the wounded passenger was driven to the hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.
At about 11:30 p.m., a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 1 near Harris Grade. Deputies stopped the vehicle and took four individuals into custody.
Investigators also found guns inside the car. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines