Passenger shot in alleged Highway 101 road rage incident near Orcutt

March 4, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman shot a passenger in a vehicle Thursday night in an apparent road rage incident on Highway 101 near Orcutt. [KSBY]

The apparent road rage incident involved two vehicles on Highway 101 near Clark Avenue. At about 10:40 p.m., a person inside one of the vehicles shot into the other vehicle, allegedly striking a passenger in the shoulder.

CHP officials say the wounded passenger was driven to the hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.

At about 11:30 p.m., a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 1 near Harris Grade. Deputies stopped the vehicle and took four individuals into custody.

Investigators also found guns inside the car. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

