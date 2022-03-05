Alleged truck theft leads to motorcycle chase from Los Osos to Atascadero

March 5, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

After allegedly participating in the theft of a U-Haul truck, a motorcyclist led officers on a chase from Los Osos to Atascadero Friday afternoon that reached speeds of 100 mph or more.

While driving in the Los Osos area at about 1 p.m., an off-duty CHP sergeant observed two men who appeared to be stealing a U-Haul truck, according to the CHP. The off-duty sergeant reported the incident to dispatch and then followed the suspects as they began to drive away from the area.

One of the suspects was driving the U-Haul, while the other was on a motorcycle. By the time they reached South Bay Boulevard, the suspects noticed they were being followed.

The man in the U-Haul then pulled over. The motorcyclist continued to flee northbound.

Officers took the U-Haul driver into custody, and Morro Bay police attempted to locate the motorcyclist. Upon finding the motorcyclist, officers tried to stop him.

The motorcyclist did not stop, and a pursuit ensued. The motorcyclist drove onto Highway 1, headed toward San Luis Obispo, and CHP officers took over the chase.

While on Highway 1, the motorcyclist made a U-turn and began heading northbound. The motorcyclist drove though Morro Bay and turned onto Highway 41.

He led officers on Highway 41 to Atascadero. The suspect drove through multiple residential neighborhoods before coming to a stop on private property. He then surrendered and was taken into custody.

Investigators determined the motorcycle was stolen. They are still investigating the status of the U-Haul.

Officers also discovered additional criminal activity. Authorities briefly locked down Atascadero High School as a result of the pursuit.

