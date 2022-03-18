Scott Smith to continue as Coast Union School District superintendent

March 18, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

After announcing plans to retire from his Cayucos Elementary School superintendent position, Scott Smith procured a two-year contract with Coast Unified School District in Cambria.

During the past four years, Smith has worn multiple hats. Prior to the 2019-2020 school year, Smith served as the superintendent of only the Cayucos Elementary School District, with a salary of $150,255.

In 2019-2020, Smith took on the dual role of being superintendent of both Cayucos Elementary and Coast Unified, with a salary of $185,000. Smith’s pay increased to $194,250 by the start of the 2020-2021 school year and to $200,077 at the beginning of the current academic year.

In January, the school districts’ boards voted to give Smith a 10% raise boosting his salary to $220,085 a year, plus benefits. Smith’s salary is currently split evenly between the two districts, which after agreeing to the raise, each pay him $110,043 annually to serve as their superintendent.

At that time, several Cayucos community members accused Smith of intimidating and harassing people who wore masks at school and at prior board meetings. Public commenters also spoke against Smith’s pay raise and the shared services agreement between the two school districts.

Less than a month later, Smith announced plans to retire from Cayucos Elementary in 120 days, though he was silent at the time regarding his plans for Coast Unified.

With his dual district contract set to expire on June 30, the Coast Unified board voted last week to contract with Smith for two years at $190,620 annually, plus benefits.

