Nipomo man convicted of possessing large cache of child porn

March 18, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County jury on Monday found a 53-year-old Nipomo man guilty of possession of at least 600 images of child pornography,with at least 10 of those images depicting children under the age of 12.

In June 2018, Arroyo Grande Police Detective Jim Jolly received documentation that a computer in Atascadero was sharing child pornography with other computers over the internet. Jolly’s investigation traced the computer’s internet protocol address to a business in Atascadero.

The Atascadero Police Department then obtained a search warrant and seized John Paul Russell’s computer from his place of work. Detectives found thousands of images and some videos depicting child exploitative materials and child pornography on the computer.

“Child pornography is exploitation that causes immeasurable harm to its victims when the material is created, and again each and every time it is viewed by another person,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Many child molesters possess child pornography, and they often use it to desensitize their targeted victims. Aggressively prosecuting these crimes will serve to both punish individual violators and to deter others from getting involved in this form of child exploitation.”

Russell is scheduled to be sentenced on April 21. He faces a maximum term of five years in jail and will have to register as a sex offender for life.

