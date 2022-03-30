SLO County reports 7 COVID-19 deaths, cases up slightly

March 30, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported seven new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, and an increase in new cases from a daily average of 27 on March 24 to 34 on March 30.

Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 50s to their 80s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus has more than doubled, with five currently hospitalized, no one in intensive care.

During the past seven days, 241 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. San Luis Obispo leads with 53 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 37, Arroyo Grande with 27, Atascadero with 26 and Nipomo with 23.

In SLO County, 53,353 people have tested positive for the virus and 496 have died.

There have been 9,096,224 positive cases, and 88,947 deaths in California.

More than 81,714,763 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,005,818 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 486,643,978 cases with 6,160,742 dead.

