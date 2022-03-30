Vehicle crashes into pedestrian in San Luis Obispo
March 30, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A vehicle struck a pedestrian Wednesday morning at the intersection of Marsh and Morro streets in downtown San Luis Obispo.
Though an ambulance and fire truck came out to the location, the pedestrian only suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Neither alcohol, nor drugs factored into the collision, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
It is unclear what caused the collision.
