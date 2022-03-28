Wrong-way DUI driver crashes into Atascadero man

March 28, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An allegedly intoxicated man drove the wrong way on Highway 101 outside San Luis Obispo Sunday morning, causing a wreck that injured an Atascadero resident. [KSBY]

David Lopez, 24, of Santa Maria was driving a Dodge Challenger northbound in the southbound lanes south of TV Tower Road. A 37-year-old Atascadero man who was driving a Toyota 4Runner saw the oncoming Challenger, but was unable to avoid a collision.

Upon impact, the 4Runner spun out and rolled multiple times. The Atascadero man suffered moderate injuries, according to the CHP.

Debris from the crash flew into a third vehicle, resulting in minor damage.

Following the collision, Lopez briefly continued driving northbound before coming to a stop. Officers arrested Lopez for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Lopez is also facing charges of driving with a blood alcohol level of .1 or higher causing injury and hit-and-run causing injury, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office website. Lopez currently remains in the SLO County Jail with his bail set at $100,000.

