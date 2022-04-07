CHP identifies Paso Robles man killed in San Miguel crash

April 7, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The CHP has identified the Paso Robles man killed in a two-car collision in San Miguel on Monday as Diego Hernandez, 24.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the driver of a white Mazda turned directly into the path of an oncoming Chevy Silverado pickup at the intersection of Indian Valley and Vineyard Canyon roads, according to the CHP. The two vehicles collided, killing Hernandez, who was a passenger in the Mazda.

The driver of the Mazda, a 19-year-old Bradley man, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital. The driver of the Chevy Silverado, a 40-year-old San Miguel man, sustained minor injuries.

CHP officers are still investigating the crash. Neither alcohol, nor drugs are suspected as factors in the collision.

