SLO County COVID-19 cases trending downward again

April 7, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported a decrease in new COVID-19 cases from a daily average of 34 on March 30 to 26 on April 6, and no new deaths.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus has also dropped, with three currently hospitalized, one in intensive care.

During the past seven days, 123 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. San Luis Obispo leads with 41 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 37, Atascadero with 27 and Arroyo Grande with 17.

In SLO County, 53,476 people have tested positive for the virus and 496 have died.

There have been 9,117,855 positive cases, and 89,338 deaths in California.

More than 81,950,247 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,010,537 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 495,414,438 cases with 6,191,519 dead.

