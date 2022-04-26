Officers chase woman from King City to outside San Luis Obispo

April 26, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An elderly female who was reportedly suffering from a medical condition led officers on an approximately 75-mile, 45-minute chase early Monday morning from the King City area to just outside of San Luis Obispo. [KSBY]

911 callers reported a reckless driver heading southbound on Highway 101 near King City at about 12:45 a.m. CHP officers located the vehicle and tried to stop it. But the female driver did not pull over and a pursuit began.

Monterey County Sheriff’s deputies assisted CHP officers in following the driver. The chase continued southbound on Highway 101 into SLO County.

After driving over the Cuesta Grade, the woman ran over spike strips that had been laid by officers near Old Stage Coach Road outside of San Luis Obispo. The spike strips damaged the vehicle’s tire and brought the car to a stop in the northbound lanes of the highway.

No one suffered injuries during the pursuit. Authorities have yet to disclose the female driver’s identity.

