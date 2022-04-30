Paso Robles and Atascadero partnering to bring broadband access

April 30, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The cities of Paso Robles and Atascadero are working together on a a plan to better align policy development and improve funding opportunities to bring broadband internet access to residents and businesses in both cities.

With internet access increasingly being referred to as the “fourth utility” behind water, gas and electricity, local communities are seeking ways to increase access to broadband

internet for their residents and businesses.

Some of the benefits include:

• Supporting learning in schools, libraries and homes

• Supporting job retention and creation

• Helping with business attraction, retention and growth

• Allowing residents and visitors to work remotely

• Making telemedicine possible

• Laying the groundwork for future Smart City infrastructure

Paso Robles was recently awarded a $2.8 million grant from the Economic Development Agency to improve broadband internet access by installing fiber optic cable throughout the city. Atascadero authorized $388,110 for the broadband enhancement project.

Partnering together will allow both cities to share costs associated with developing a broader regional strategic plan. A request for proposals, seeking a qualified consultant to develop the strategic plan, will be released as soon as possible.

