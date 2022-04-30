One person injured in crash at Oceano Dunes

April 30, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A helicopter airlifted an injured person off of the Oceano Dunes following a solo ATV crash on Friday afternoon. [Tribune]

The driver lost control of a rental ATV while heading down the slip face of a dune at about 1:30 p.m. near Sand Highway Mile Marker 14 and Mud Lake. Speed was the main cause of the crash,according to State Parks.

Scanner traffic initially indicated one person involved in the crash suffered a broken bone.

At about 2:50 p.m., a CALSTAR helicopter airlifted a 29-year-old man to the hospital. The man suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Loading...