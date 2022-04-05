Paso Robles man killed in crash in San Miguel
April 5, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A 24-year-old Paso Robles man was killed in a two car collision in San Miguel on Monday. [KSBY]
Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the driver of a white Mazda turned directly into the path of an oncoming Chevy Silverado pickup at the intersection of Indian Valley and Vineyard Canyon roads, according to the CHP. The two vehicles collided, killing the Paso Robles man, who was a passenger in the Mazda.
The driver of the Mazda, a 19-year-old Bradley man, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital. The driver of the Chevy Silverado, a 40-year-old San Miguel man, sustained minor injuries.
CHP officers are investigating the crash. Neither alcohol, nor drugs are suspected as factors in the collision.
