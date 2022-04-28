San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 rates increase slightly

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported a increase in new COVID-19 cases this week from a daily average of nine on April 20 to 13 on April 27.

During the past seven days, the county reported 105 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus and one person died. San Luis Obispo leads with 65 new cases, followed by Atascadero with 15, Pismo Beach with 11, Cal Poly with six and Paso Robles with four.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus remains low, with five currently hospitalized, no one in intensive care.

In SLO County, 53,709 people have tested positive for the virus and 497 have died.

There have been 9,214,036 positive cases, and 90,335 deaths in California.

More than 82,888,247 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,019,774 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 511,609,345 cases with 6,253,665 dead.