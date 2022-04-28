Nurses in Templeton and SLO allege understaffing, poor conditions

April 28, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Nurses at nine Tenet hospitals, including Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, conducted public actions and informational pickets on Wednesday over alleged understaffing and poor working conditions.

The California Nurses Association accuses hospital administrators of failing to prepare for the pandemic and for prioritizing profits over safe patient care. The union is demanding the hospitals take action to retain and recruit nurses.

Approximately 50 nurses and supporters gathered outside both SLO County Tenet hospitals, where they held signs stating “One strong union” and “Patients over profits.”

Since the pandemic started, Twin Cities Community Hospital has lost 40 percent of its nurses, according to the union.

“Like many hospitals across the country, we have been facing staffing challenges exacerbated by the pandemic, and we remain committed to doing everything possible to stay well-staffed,” Tenet said in a written statement. “To support our care teams, we have been exercising all options available to us. We are working with our staffing agency to bring traveler nurses onboard and we are continuously working to recruit additional nurses.”

Loading...