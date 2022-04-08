Front Page  »  

SLO County board rejects plans for Highway 227 roundabout

April 8, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted 2-2 on Tuesday not to support two controversial roundabouts on Highway 227 near the SLO Country Club, following an 11-2 vote by the SLO County Council of Governments (SLOCOG) to support the project.

In early February, Arroyo Grande Councilman Jimmy Paulding voiced his support for the project. Paulding said he had a fiduciary duty to represent the residents of Arroyo Grande who want the roundabouts.

At that time, SLO County supervisors Debbie Arnold and Lynn Compton were the two   SLOCOG board who voted against the roundabouts. Compton disagreed with Paulding, saying the majority of local residents are opposed to the project because of concerns with safety and bottlenecks.

During Tuesday’s SLO County Board of Supervisor’s meeting, Supervisor John Peschong recused himself because of a perceived conflict of interest. Supervisors Bruce Gibson and Dawn Ortiz-Legg voted for the project noting issues with traffic congestion on Highway 227.

“It’s the best solution for congestion, it is the best to protect public safety, it is the most cost-effective to build and it’s most cost-effective to operate in the long-term,” Gibson said.

The plan is for two-lane roundabouts, one at Los Ranchos Road and the other at Buckley Road, to help ease traffic congestion during the morning and evening commutes.

Residents are concerned that the small roundabouts will increase the number of accidents and slow traffic during peak hours, said SLO Country Club resident Susan Hatch. Instead, Hatch would like local officials to focus on expanding Highway 101 south of San Luis Obispo.

“The commuters going southbound need some relief,” Hatch said. “The roundabouts are not going to speed up the commute. I do not think this is the answer.”

Both Compton and Arnold said they need to listen to the people they were elected to represent.

“What you’re doing in my opinion is you’re taking a rural area and you’re taking freeway traffic, and you’re rerouting it through a rural area because the freeway can’t accommodate it,” Compton said. “That does not fundamentally make sense.”

Even though the SLO County Board of Supervisors voted against setting aside $691,000 for the design of the project, SLOCOG and Caltrans could decide to move forward without county support.


5
Jorge Estrada

The roundabout in Tijuana is like driving in a tornado but I didn’t care cuz I had Mexican driver’s insurance, bail insurance, lawyer insurance and a beat up vehicle which afforded me the right-of-way.


04/08/2022 5:03 pm
JThomas

I often look at the CHP website and see that there are a lot of accidents at The Buellton roundabout. Compton and Arnold are right again as per usual.


04/08/2022 3:12 pm
paragon

LOL, that’s your scientific study? Occasionally looking at the CHP site?


Roundabouts work, they are proven to significantly reduce congestion and accidents, and are much cheaper to maintain. They are heavily used throughout the world with no issues. Unfortunately, some people have a backwards way of thinking that roundabouts are too complicated for the average American driver to use successfully because they aren’t used to them. Even if that is true, it just means drivers need to learn how to use them, not that we should stubbornly ban them because we are too afraid to learn something new.


04/08/2022 4:39 pm
Florian75

Traffic circles work. Used in the right setting they are sensible, effective alternatives to stop signs and stoplight-controlled intersections, especially in rural locations. Traffic lights contribute significantly to time delays, fuel wasting and increased noise & air pollution.


04/08/2022 2:41 pm
injustice_to_bees

“ opposed to the project because of concerns with safety and bottlenecks”


This thinking is wrong. There are folks who can attest to this. Like any traffic engineer or planner or any resident of the rest of the world.


Traffic circles decrease the severity of accidents (remember Highland Drive/Santa Rosa-Highway 1 type scenario or the countless accidents at stoplights on Highway 1 in Morro Bay). These deadly T-bone accidents don’t generally happen in a traffic circle.


Bottlenecks happen at stoplights because traffic must start & stop. Unless you install full clover leafs, there is no traffic intersection that flows better than a traffic circle.


Dear God, lets not make traffic circles a culture war thing people


04/08/2022 2:06 pm
