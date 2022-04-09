Grover Beach police seeking public’s help identifying vandals

April 8, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Grover Beach police released photos on Friday of two boys vandalizing property in the coastal city in hopes the public will help identify the young vandals.

One photo shows a boy tagging a stone wall while the other boy stands nearby. The other photo shows the boys walking away.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the boys to call (805) 473-4511 or email Officer Scherrer at cscherrer@gbpd.org. Tips can remain confidential.

