SLO County identifies Creston murder victim

April 7, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office identified the man shot and killed Thursday morning in rural Santa Margarita as 42-year-old Jack Dean Everhart of Creston.

On Wednesday morning, 42-year-old Cruz Gomez Jr. allegedly shot Everhart. Shortly after deputies arrived at a property on the 9000 block of Goldie Lane, Everhart died from his wounds.

Gomez later went to a home on the 1100 block of Alamo Creek where he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times. The victim is being treated at a local hospital.

Paso Robles police officers booked Gomez into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. He is currently charged with one count of murder.

Loading...