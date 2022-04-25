SLO County’s average gas price stagnant, find the cheapest prices
April 25, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
During the past week, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in San Luis Obispo County remained unchanged at $5.89, according to figures from AAA.
In late March, SLO County’s average gas price reached a high of $6.09 a gallon.
At an average price of $5.89 a gallon, SLO County has the fourth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.59, followed by Humboldt County at $5.93 and Inyo County at $5.91.
The national average price for a gallon of gas increased four cents during the past week to $4.12
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.35
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.35
- Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.35
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $5.39
- 7-11 – Pismo Beach, Dolliver Street: $5.39
- 7-11 – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.45
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.45
- Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.49
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.57
- Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $5.59
