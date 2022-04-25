Front Page  »  

SLO County’s average gas price stagnant, find the cheapest prices

April 25, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

During the past week, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in San Luis Obispo County remained unchanged at $5.89, according to figures from AAA.

In late March, SLO County’s average gas price reached a high of $6.09 a gallon.

At an average price of $5.89 a gallon, SLO County has the fourth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.59, followed by Humboldt County at $5.93 and Inyo County at $5.91.

The national average price for a gallon of gas increased four cents during the past week to $4.12

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

  1. Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.35
  2. San Paso Truck Stop –  Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.35
  3. Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.35
  4. Costco –  San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $5.39
  5. 7-11 – Pismo Beach, Dolliver Street: $5.39
  6. 7-11 – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.45
  7. One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.45
  8. Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.49
  9. Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.57
  10. Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $5.59


Jorge Estrada

For many government employees, cost is $0.00/gal except for weekends and they have to drive their personal vehicle, if they even need one?


04/25/2022 2:32 pm
