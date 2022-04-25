Crews extinguish Morro Bay house fire

April 25, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire caused major damage to a Morro Bay house, as well as a vehicle, on Saturday evening. KSBY]

A caller reported the fire at about 6:43 p.m at a home in the 500 block of Bernardo Avenue. The blaze began in the garage of the house and then spread to an electric vehicle parked in the driveway, a preliminary investigation found.

After the home caught on fire, smoke billowed over a residential area. Morro Bay firefighters extinguished the blaze with assistance from Cal Fire personnel.

The fire caused an estimated total of between $200,000 and $300,000 worth of damage.

