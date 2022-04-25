Crews extinguish Morro Bay house fire
April 25, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire caused major damage to a Morro Bay house, as well as a vehicle, on Saturday evening. KSBY]
A caller reported the fire at about 6:43 p.m at a home in the 500 block of Bernardo Avenue. The blaze began in the garage of the house and then spread to an electric vehicle parked in the driveway, a preliminary investigation found.
After the home caught on fire, smoke billowed over a residential area. Morro Bay firefighters extinguished the blaze with assistance from Cal Fire personnel.
The fire caused an estimated total of between $200,000 and $300,000 worth of damage.
