Bruce Jones is the best candidate for north SLO County

May 13, 2022

OPINION by CLARE MAMAKOS

The SLO Tribune’s editorial misses the mark on the District 2 supervisor race when it chastises Dr. Bruce Jones for saying, during a debate, that he is “the only candidate in the District 2 supervisor race that’s endorsed by the Republican Party of SLO County and the Republican Party of the state of California.”

Yes, it is a non-partisan race. Yet people affiliated with Geoff Auslen’s campaign have called in to north county radio station KPRL several times with claims that Dr. Jones was not endorsed by the state party, wrongly insinuating he was being dishonest about his endorsements. And in his latest KPRL radio advertisement, Mr. Auslen falsely claims Dr. Jones just moved to town.

I believe Dr. Jones is battling disinformation and not attempting to make the race partisan. His background on the Templeton Area Advisory Group and experience as a hospital board chair, make Dr. Jones the best candidate for District 2 supervisor.

