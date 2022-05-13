Family dispute leads to stabbing, arrest in SLO

May 13, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a domestic dispute ended in a stabbing on Friday. [KSBY]

Shortly before noon, a caller reported a dispute at a home on King Court. Officers arrived and discovered one person suffering from a stab wound.

Responders transported the victim to a local hospitable.

Officers arrested the suspect and booked him in the SLO County Jail. Investigators are not releasing additional information at this time.

