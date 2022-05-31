Cal Poly San Luis Obispo brings back mask mandate

May 31, 2022

By Ben Di Guglielmo

Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo reinstated its indoor mask mandate on Tuesday for all staff, students, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, according to an announcement from Anthony Knight, executive director of public safety. The announcement comes nearly four months after the previous mandate was lifted in February.

“I am writing to you today to inform you that, after consulting with our on- and off-campus health and safety experts and San Luis Obispo County Public Health, Cal Poly will reinstate its indoor mask mandate for all campus facilities, effective tomorrow,” Knight said.

The mandate is slated to last until the end of spring quarter, June 12. Campus officials plan to release plans regarding mask mandates during summer classes soon.

“Our experts continue to recommend surgical masks, KN95s, and N95s as the standard for our community,” according to the announcement. “Cal Poly continues to make N95s and surgical masks available to all students and employees”

Loading...