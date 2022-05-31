San Luis Obispo man dies after falling off cliff at Pirate’s Cove

May 31, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A man died after falling off a cliff at Pirate’s Cove late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Officials have identified the victim as San Luis Obispo man Troy Hathaway, 28. Hathaway fell at about midnight while individuals were partying on top of the cliff, sources close to Hathaway’s family say.

Hathaway reportedly died of blunt force trauma. An investigation into the death is ongoing.

Loading...