CHP identifies Nipomo teen killed in hit-and-run crash

May 17, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The CHP has identified the 19-year-old Nipomo man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle on Los Berrros Road last Thursday as Joshua Thomas Edward McFarland.

At about 11:20 p.m., McFarland was riding his bike southbound on Los Berros Road when 41-year-old Dylan Lammers, of Nipomo, crashed into the rear of the bicycle. McFarland’s body came to a rest on the southbound shoulder of the road.

Lammers fled the scene and later reported a possible collision.

CHP officers found McFarland’s body and later arrested Lammers at his home. On Friday afternoon, Lammers was no longer in custody.

Investigators are requesting that anyone who was in the area of the crash Thursday night and observed a bicyclist or a black Jeep SUV call the CHP SLO office at (805) 594-8700.

Loading...