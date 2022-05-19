COVID cases and deaths on the rise in San Luis Obispo County

May 18, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County has reached a grim milestone, more than 500 residents have died from COVID. The county reported four additional deaths during the past week.

COVID cases continue to gradually increase. The county reported a rise in new cases from a daily average of 38 on May 11 to 46 on May 18.

During the past seven days, the county reported 353 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. San Luis Obispo leads with 91 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 51, Atascadero with 36, Arroyo Grande with 34 and Nipomo with 28.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus has more than tripled, with seven currently hospitalized, two in intensive care.

In SLO County, 54,600 people have tested positive for the virus and 501 have died.

There have been 9,399,541 positive cases, and 91,189 deaths in California.

More than 84,692,706 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,028,014 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 525,038,045 cases with 6,294,792 dead.

