Driver wanted for robbery at golf course in San Luis Obispo

May 24, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police are looking for a man who stole gas from the city’s Laguna Lake Golf Course early Monday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m., a maintenance man arrived at the golf course and spotted a man stealing gas from a city owned gas tank. The city worker attempted to stop the driver, but he forcefully pushed by the maintenance man and drove away with his doors wide open.

Because of the force used during the theft, police are dubbing it a robbery. The city has not installed security cameras at the golf course, making it unlikely the robber will be caught.

