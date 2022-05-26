Evacuation at Atascadero High School following threat
May 26, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Police are investigating a threat made against Atascadero High School that was discovered shortly before school was scheduled to start. While police search the campus, they are evacuating students.
A community member first reported the alleged threat.
After officers clear the campus, the school may have a late start day, according to a message from Atascadero Unified School District Superintendent Thomas Butler.
“The district will be pursuing the full legal and educational consequences to whomever is responsible,” Butler said. “Thank you for your understanding and ongoing support.”
