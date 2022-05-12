Fire from homeless camp spreads near homes in San Luis Obispo
May 12, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire that started at a homeless encampment in San Luis Obispo Thursday morning burned a quarter of an acre and spread close to homes.
The fire spread from the homeless camp in a creek bed behind homes on Chuparrosa Drive. The blaze was difficult for firefighters to access, yet they managed to keep it from spreading to nearby homes.
No one suffered any injuries as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
