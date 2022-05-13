Sheriff identifies Nipomo man killed in crash on Highway 101

May 12, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office identified the man killed Monday in a crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria as Michael James Lewis, 68, of Nipomo.

Lewis and Marcos Salazar, 20, of Santa Maria were headed northbound in separate lanes on Highway 101 when they crashed because of an unsafe lane change. Lewis’ Honda overturned several times before landing in a southbound lane.

Responders transported Lewis to Marian Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. Salazar was not injured in the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw the crash to contact the Santa Maria CHP office at (805) 349-8728 or by visiting the office in person.

