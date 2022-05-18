Fire scorches Templeton home
May 18, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
An early morning fire scorched a single-family home in Templeton on Wednesday.
At 5:34 a.m., a caller reported the blaze burning at a home on Sunnyside Way, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters from Cal Fire and the Templeton Fire Department contained the blaze and worked to salvage the home.
None of the residents suffered injuries as a result of the fire. Three dogs and three cats were killed in the fire, with one cat surviving.
Fire personnel are investigating the cause of the blaze and the extent of the damage.
