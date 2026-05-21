Allegedly intoxicated driver rams parked truck in San Luis Obispo

May 21, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a suspect who allegedly rammed a vehicle multiple times while driving intoxicated Tuesday night.

Shortly before p.m., witnesses reported a male causing a disturbance in the neighborhood near Capistrano Court and Portola Street. The suspect was driving through the neighborhood and yelling at people.

At one point, he intentionally drove into a parked pickup truck several times before fleeing, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle, a silver Prius, at Del Rio Avenue and Perfumo Canyon Road. Initially, the driver did not yield when police tried to stop him.

Eventually, he yielded to the traffic stop on Thelma Drive inside the Laguna Lake Mobile Estates. The suspect was combative, but after a short struggle, officers detained him.

Officers arrested the driver for felony vandalism, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor driving under the influence.

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