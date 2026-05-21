Mowing eguipment ignites fire in Paso Robles

May 21, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Mowing equipment ignited a brush fire that scorched nearly 23 acres in Paso Robles on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning on a hillside east of Golden Hill Road near Kapareil Lane. Firefighters arrived to find the blaze burning grass and rolling oak terrain.

The fire threatened multiple homes in the area.

Firefighters quickly stopped the forward progress of the fire, which was contained to 22.65 acres.

Investigators determined a human mowing grass ignited the fire. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind residents to mow before 10 a.m. Although it is still early in the season, vegetation continues to dry and the threat of wildfire remains high.

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