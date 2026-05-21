Train collides with pickup truck near Goleta

May 21, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An Amtrak train collided with a pickup truck west of Goleta on Wednesday, leaving one woman with minor injuries with minor injuries.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., the train crashed in the 120 block of Hollister Ranch Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Train traffic stopped following the collision.

Fire officials say a woman was experience a medical emergency while driving. She drove her truck off the roadway and down an embankment toward the railroad tracks. [KCOY]

The woman exited the truck on her own and climbed up to the roadway to get help. An ambulance transported her to Cottage Hospital.

Prior to the collision, the train operator noticed the truck from about 10 miles away. The operator managed to slow the speed of the train to approximately 10 mph before colliding with the truck.

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