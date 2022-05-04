Hundreds protest in San Luis Obispo over Supreme Court abortion opinion

May 4, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Several hundred people protested in downtown San Luis Obispo on Monday after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicated the nation’s high court would overturn the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade.

Pro-choice advocates gathered outside the San Luis Obispo courthouse, where activists voiced their concerns. Members of the crowd held signs with messages like, “reproductive justice for all;” “keep abortion safe and accessible;” and “her body her choice.”

Demonstrators also marched around downtown SLO.

Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft was created in February, and though it indicates plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, it is not the final opinion of the court.

