Front Page  »  

Hundreds protest in San Luis Obispo over Supreme Court abortion opinion

May 4, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Several hundred people protested in downtown San Luis Obispo on Monday after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicated the nation’s high court would overturn the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade.

Pro-choice advocates gathered outside the San Luis Obispo courthouse, where activists voiced their concerns. Members of the crowd held signs with messages like, “reproductive justice for all;” “keep abortion safe and accessible;” and “her body her choice.”

Demonstrators also marched around downtown SLO.

Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft was created in February, and though it indicates plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, it is not the final opinion of the court.


Loading...
Related:


2
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
shelworth

It only means it will go back to the individual States to decide, I also find it amusing that a lot of these same “my body my choice” people were the same ones calling for the Government to force people to get the vaccine…


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
05/04/2022 10:38 am
unusualsuspect

I support medically necessary/rape/incest related abortions 100%! Anything short of that; nope.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
05/04/2022 9:56 am
﻿