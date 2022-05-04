Paso Robles man leads officers on high-speed chase

May 3, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A 26-year-old Paso Robles man led officers on a high-speed chase from San Luis Obispo to Orcutt on Tuesday, according to the SLO Police Department.

Late Tuesday morning, SLO police officers attempted to pull over a stolen Ford F150 pickup, but the driver headed south on Highway 101. CHP officers took over the chase near Pismo Beach.

CHP officers deployed a spike strip near Santa Maria Way in Santa Maria. Even though a front and rear tire were deflated, the driver continued southbound on Highway 101.

Near Clark Avenue in Orcutt, officers initiated a pursuit tactic that caused the truck to turn sideways abruptly, and then stop.

Officers arrested Jyerick Zane Nebeker and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of auto theft, receiving stolen property and evading arrest.

Loading...