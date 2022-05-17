Lunar eclipse creates spectacular blood moon
May 16, 2022
The full moon glistened red on Sunday evening and early Monday morning in what is know as a blood moon. During a total lunar eclipse; the Sun, Moon and Earth lie in a straight line which casts a shadow on the moon.
Dr. Paul Malarik took these photos from the porch of his Shell Beach home.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines