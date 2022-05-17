Front Page  »  

Lunar eclipse creates spectacular blood moon

May 16, 2022

The full moon glistened red on Sunday evening and early Monday morning in what is know as a blood moon. During a total lunar eclipse; the Sun, Moon and Earth lie in a straight line which casts a shadow on the moon.

Dr. Paul Malarik took these photos from the porch of his Shell Beach home.


