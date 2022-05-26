Man killed in crash on Highway 101 north of San Luis Obispo
May 26, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A Coalinga man was killed in a single car collision early Thursday morning on Highway 101 north of San Luis Obispo.
The 31-year-old man was headed southbound when he drove his 2012 Chevrolet into the guardrail on the right side of the highway near the bottom of the Cuesta Grade. The vehicle continued down the hillside and began rolling. The vehicle landed on its roof.
Emergency responders found the driver deceased inside the vehicle about 150 feet below the highway.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the fatal crash to contact the CHP office in San Luis Obispo at (805) 594-8700.
