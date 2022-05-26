Gun wielding Atascadero student sent threat over social media

May 26, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

An Atascadero High School student posted a threatening video of himself racking a shotgun on Wednesday, that led to the evacuation of the school campus on Thursday.

The student posted the video on Snapchat, a social media platform, and then sent it to one other student. However, the video was forwarded to others students and broadcast from there.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school was locked down, students were evacuated, and Atascadero police opened an investigation.

After discovering the student lived outside the city limits, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department was asked to take the lead in the investigation. Detectives determined the gun was no longer accessible to the student, and that the threat was not made against the school.

“In summary, there has not been a direct threat to the school, and this incident is isolated between two students,” according to the Atascadero Police Department. “This investigation is ongoing and any applicable charges will be submitted to the District Attorney for review.”

Atascadero High School officials decided to keep the campus closed for the remainder of the day.

