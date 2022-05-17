Front Page  »  

Memo to Dawn Ortiz-Legg: Stop the Adam Hill style corruption

May 17, 2022

Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg

OPINION by JEANNETTE WATSON

In a speech accepting the governor’s appointment, Dawn Ortiz-Legg said she wanted to carry on the legacy of disgraced former San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill. Then she began her campaign to name a park after Hill.

Just ask Ortiz-Legg, she doesn’t see the solicitation of bribes for votes or the bullying as a big deal. Hill and her were close personal friends. He made her his planning commissioner where she argued for and then voted to approve Helios Dayspring’s River Road cannabis project.

Ortiz-Legg continued her support of Hill and cannabis even after the FBI raided the county building, Hill’s home and several politicians and businessmen he was affiliated with. Dayspring later pleaded guilty to bribing Hill for votes under an agreement he would help the feds with their ongoing SLO County corruption investigation, which appears to be a non-issues for Ortiz-Legg who wants to lower requirements and oversight of cannabis.

I believe cleaning up county corruption should be the Board of Supervisors’ top priority. And that those who are not paying bribes, should be able to get a permit to build a shed in less than two years.

Jeannette Watson is a retired school teacher who has lived in San Luis Obispo County for more than 20 years.


Dave

Actually, the plan was to name the new mental health facility at Prado for Adam Hill, but the idea was quickly dropped.


There is absolutely zero proof of corruption involving Ortiz-Legg. Zero.


Less than a month to go and the mud slinging accelerates!


05/17/2022 1:13 pm
debeddarn

Jeanette is correct, this is another example of how evil Ortiz-Legg is. She thinks corruption and taking bribes is fine as long as it is fellow Democrats doing it. Wake up people, why aren’t you standing up for truth? Stop believing the lying propaganda. Know that ABC, NBC, CBS and MOST “news” stations are all pushing to destroy America. Remember Bruce Gibson signed a pledge to support the United Nations agenda to take control of the world when he was at a meeting in Santa Barbra. Vote him out! Vote all Democrats OUT! Remember who put Ortiz-Legg into office, vote him out too.


05/17/2022 1:02 pm
TKG

Jeanette, couldn’t agree with you more. Ortiz-Legg is one of the fruits of the poisoned tree that was Adam Hill, the most corrupt local elected official we’ve ever seen…


05/17/2022 11:15 am
