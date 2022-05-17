Memo to Dawn Ortiz-Legg: Stop the Adam Hill style corruption

May 17, 2022

OPINION by JEANNETTE WATSON

In a speech accepting the governor’s appointment, Dawn Ortiz-Legg said she wanted to carry on the legacy of disgraced former San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill. Then she began her campaign to name a park after Hill.

Just ask Ortiz-Legg, she doesn’t see the solicitation of bribes for votes or the bullying as a big deal. Hill and her were close personal friends. He made her his planning commissioner where she argued for and then voted to approve Helios Dayspring’s River Road cannabis project.

Ortiz-Legg continued her support of Hill and cannabis even after the FBI raided the county building, Hill’s home and several politicians and businessmen he was affiliated with. Dayspring later pleaded guilty to bribing Hill for votes under an agreement he would help the feds with their ongoing SLO County corruption investigation, which appears to be a non-issues for Ortiz-Legg who wants to lower requirements and oversight of cannabis.

I believe cleaning up county corruption should be the Board of Supervisors’ top priority. And that those who are not paying bribes, should be able to get a permit to build a shed in less than two years.

Jeannette Watson is a retired school teacher who has lived in San Luis Obispo County for more than 20 years.

