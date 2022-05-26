SLO County COVID cases on the rise, driving an increase in hospitalizations

May 25, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

COVID infections have risen 45% during the past week in San Luis Obispo County, continuing an upward trend that started one month ago, according to data from the SLO County Health Department. New reported cases increased from a daily average of nine on April 24 to 67 on May 25.

During the past seven days, the county reported 586 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. San Luis Obispo leads with 160 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 72, Atascadero with 56, Arroyo Grande with 52 and Nipomo with 42.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus has nearly doubled, with 13 currently hospitalized, two in intensive care.

SLO County recommendations include:

• Keep gatherings safer: Small, brief, outdoor gatherings continue to be safest option for social gatherings. Consider remote or virtual meetings when practical.

• Know before you go or gather: Get tested prior to and again 3 to 5 days after travel or gatherings. Athome rapid tests provide the option to test right before gathering, an especially valuable approach if visiting someone who is at higher risk.

• If you’re sick, stay home: Anyone feeling sick, even mildly, should stay home and get tested for COVID.

• Use your mask: It’s a good idea to wear your mask in busy indoor places, including stores. N95/KN95s provide the strongest protection.

• Boost your immunity: Now is a key time to get vaccinated or boosted if you haven’t yet.

• Remember the basics: Wash your hands often and avoid touching your face.

In SLO County, 55,186 people have tested positive for the virus and 501 have died.

There have been 9,508,467 positive cases, and 91,432 deaths in California.

More than 85,440,340 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,030,415 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 529,759,083 cases with 6,306,291 dead.

