Pismo Beach City Council increases water restrictions

May 19, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Pismo Beach City Council on Tuesday tightened the city’s water restrictions that had already been adopted to combat drought conditions.

Last year, the city of Pismo Beach prohibited outdoor irrigation between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., as well as within 48 hours of rainfall. Now, outdoor irrigation is prohibited between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The council on Tuesday also mandated that all water leaks be repaired within 72 hours of notification by the city. Likewise, the council adopted an urgency ordinance prohibiting the installation of new irrigated turf for all development.

Other rules that remain in effect include the prohibition of washing driveways, patios, sidewalks, streets and parking lots, unless doing so is found necessary by the city to protect public health or safety. Water runoff onto adjacent properties, sidewalks, streets and gutters also remains prohibited.

Residents may only wash cars and other outdoor property with hand-controlled devices that shut off the water immediately when not in use. Additionally, fountains may only use water if it is part of a recirculating system.

City rules allow restaurants to serve drinking water only in response to specific requests by customers. Furthermore, workers may not use potable water for compaction or dust control measures in construction projects.

