Santa Maria man arrested for selling pot, illegal guns
May 6, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Santa Maria man who allegedly sold marijuana illegally in northern Santa Barbara County and had a stash of firearms and cash.
Recently, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team conducted an investigation into a suspect selling marijuana in Orcutt and the surrounding area. On Thursday, at the conclusion of the investigation, detectives served a warrant at the suspect’s home in the 200 block of N. Smith Street in Santa Maria. There, deputies arrested Angel Reynoso-Juarez, 28, without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.
During a search of the home, detectives found more than two pounds of processed marijuana, as well as numerous firearms and more than $80,000 in cash. Two of the firearms were illegally possessed assault weapons, one of which did not have a serial number.
Authorities booked Reynoso-Juarez in the northern branch jail on charges of possession of marijuana for sale, transportation of marijuana for sales, conspiracy, possession of an assault weapon and manufacturing a short-barreled rifle. Even though three of the charges were felonies, deputies later released Reynoso-Juarez with a citation due to the local extension of California’s $0 bail coronavirus rule.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines