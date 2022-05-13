Alleged missing Santa Margarita woman found

May 12, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Law enforcement was able to confirm that a Santa Margarita woman reported missing is currently living in the Sacramento area.

On April 26, a friend of Lisa Laviano, 59, contacted the sheriff’s office and said, upon going to Laviano’s home in Santa Margarita, it was obvious the house had been vacant for a number of years. Investigators then asked anyone who was in contact with Laviano to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

A search of Facebook showed Laviano had posted earlier this year.

SLO County deputies were able to confirm with law enforcement in the Sacramento area that Laviano has been safely located.

Loading...