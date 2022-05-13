Alleged missing Santa Margarita woman found
By KAREN VELIE
Law enforcement was able to confirm that a Santa Margarita woman reported missing is currently living in the Sacramento area.
On April 26, a friend of Lisa Laviano, 59, contacted the sheriff’s office and said, upon going to Laviano’s home in Santa Margarita, it was obvious the house had been vacant for a number of years. Investigators then asked anyone who was in contact with Laviano to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
A search of Facebook showed Laviano had posted earlier this year.
SLO County deputies were able to confirm with law enforcement in the Sacramento area that Laviano has been safely located.
