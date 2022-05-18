Sick pelicans showing up along California’s Central Coast

May 18, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Wildlife organizations report a large increase in the number of sick and dying brown pelicans along the coastlines of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties during the past three days.

Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network rescued over 50 emaciated, weak and disoriented pelicans in just two days. Pacific Wildlife Care in Morro Bay rescued 11 pelicans.

“Most of them are beached, unable to fly or move, or are found in an unusual location,” Wildlife Care Network posted on Facebook. “Our team of rescuers and volunteers have been retrieving and transporting these patients to our hospital in Goleta.

The exact cause of the pelicans’ condition is unknown at this time.

If you find a pelican that seems weak and disoriented in Santa Barbara County, call Wildlife Care Network at (805) 681-1080. In San Luis Obispo County call Pacific Wildlife Care at (805) 543-9453.

